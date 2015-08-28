Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Tharinda Kaushal, Nuwan Pradeep India: Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Raveendra Wimalasiri (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.