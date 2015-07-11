Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.