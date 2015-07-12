Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Vusi Sibanda, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Elton Chigumbura, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami, Graeme Cremer, Donald Tiripano, Brian Vitori, Neville Madziva India: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, Robin Uthappa, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Akshar Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Langton Rusere (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.