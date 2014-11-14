Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Perth, Australia
South Africa won toss and decided to bowl
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Farhaan Behardien, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Billy Bowden (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)