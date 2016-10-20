Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Thursday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi England: Alastair Cook (capt), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.