Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and Pakistan on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura (capt), Richmond Mutumbami, Luke Jongwe, Graeme Cremer, Tinashe Panyangara, John Nyumbu Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Bilal Asif, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Asad Shafiq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan Referees: Jeremiah Matibiri (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Langton Rusere (TV umpire), David Jukes (Match referee)
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.