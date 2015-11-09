Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Saturday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Elton Chigumbura (capt), Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Luke Jongwe, Graeme Cremer, Tinashe Panyangara, Taurai Muzarabani, Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Enamul Haque (Umpire), Anisur Rahman(TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.