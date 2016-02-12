Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between South Africa and England on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, David Wiese, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley Referees: Javagal Srinath (Match referee), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Shaun George (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.