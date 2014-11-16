Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Perth, Australia
Australia won toss and decided to bat
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, George Bailey (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers (capt), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), John Ward (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)