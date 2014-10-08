Cricket-Yasir spins Pakistan to test victory over Windies
April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.
Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between India and West Indies on Wednesday in Kochi, India India won toss and decided to bowl India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma West Indies: Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Dwayne Bravo (capt), Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Chettithody Shamsuddin (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
April 25 Former Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal are back in the squad for June's Champions Trophy in England, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.