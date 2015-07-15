Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman South Africa: Hashim Amla (capt), Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Imran Tahir Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Sharfuddoula (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.