March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand
New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed
Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)