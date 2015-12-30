Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay Referees: Andy Pycroft (Match referee), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Billy Bowden (Umpire)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.