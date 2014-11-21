Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Melbourne, Australia
South Africa won toss and decided to bat
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, George Bailey (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Ryan McLaren, Robin Peterson, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Abbott, Dale Steyn
Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), John Ward (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)