Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam, Saad Nasim, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Rahat Ali Referees: Enamul Haque (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.