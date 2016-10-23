Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Delhi, India India won toss and decided to bowl India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Anton Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry Referees: Anil Chaudhary (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)