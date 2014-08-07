Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth Test between England and India on Thursday in Manchester, England
India won toss and decided to bat
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Jordan
India: Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pankaj Singh
Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)