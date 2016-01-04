Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)