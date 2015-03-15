UPDATE 2-Cricket-India board agree to Champions Trophy participation
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Ireland and Pakistan on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia Ireland won toss and decided to bat Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, Stuart Thompson, Alex Cusack, George Dockrell Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Ehsan Adil Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.