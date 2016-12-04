Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Sydney, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, Colin Munro, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Mick Martell (Umpire), Paul Wilson (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.