Cricket-One Day International England v South Africa line-ups
May 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between England and South Africa on Monday in London, England South Africa won toss and decided to bowl England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Toby Roland-Jones, David Willey, Jake Ball, Steven Finn South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morr