Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between England and Australia on Thursday in Southampton, England
Australia won toss and decided to bat
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, James Taylor, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Steven Finn
Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins
Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)