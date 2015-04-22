Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Sami Aslam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saad Nasim, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Umar Gul, Zulfiqar Babar Referees: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Sharfuddoula (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.