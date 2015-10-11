UPDATE 2-Cricket-India board agree to Champions Trophy participation
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Kanpur, India South Africa won toss and decided to bat India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Stuart Binny, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Vineet Kulkarni (Umpire), Chettithody Shamsuddin (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.