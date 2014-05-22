LONDON May 22 The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has charged former Sussex players Lou Vincent and Naveed Arif under its Anti-Corruption code, the ruling body said on Thursday.

Former New Zealand batsman Vincent has been charged with 14 offences relating to two Sussex matches in August 2011 - a Twenty20 game against Lancashire and a 40-over clash with Kent.

Pakistani Arif has been charged with six offences relating to the Kent game.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)