Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
LONDON May 22 The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has charged former Sussex players Lou Vincent and Naveed Arif under its Anti-Corruption code, the ruling body said on Thursday.
Former New Zealand batsman Vincent has been charged with 14 offences relating to two Sussex matches in August 2011 - a Twenty20 game against Lancashire and a 40-over clash with Kent.
Pakistani Arif has been charged with six offences relating to the Kent game.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.