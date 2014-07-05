MCC's Brett Lee bowls as the Rest of the World's captain Shane Warne (L) looks on during a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Shane Warne suffered a broken hand after being struck by an unintentional beamer from former Australia team mate Brett Lee in the MCC's seven-wicket win over the Rest of the World at Lord's on Saturday.

Paceman Lee was quick to hold up his hand and offer his apologies after hitting the 44-year-old leg-spinning great, captaining the World XI, first ball.

Warne, batting at the end of the innings, went on to face four more deliveries as his side amassed 293 for seven in their 50 overs. India's Yuvraj Singh top-scored with 132.

"Sad news, X ray shows a broken hand. Very disappointing not to be out there playing," Warne said on his Twitter feed.

With the Australian unable to field, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) romped to victory with 25 balls to spare as Australian Aaron Finch blasted an unbeaten 181 in 145 balls.

Finch and MCC skipper Sachin Tendulkar (44) shared a stand of 107 for the first wicket.

The exhibition match, which featured a string of high-profile players including Muttiah Muralitharan, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, Shahid Afridi, Adam Gilchrist, Kevin Pietersen and Tino Best, was staged as a celebration of the bicentenary of Lord's.

