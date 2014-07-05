LONDON, July 5 Shane Warne suffered a suspected broken hand after being struck by an unintentional beamer from former Australia team mate Brett Lee in an MCC v Rest of the World exhibition match at Lord's on Saturday.

Paceman Lee was quick to hold up his hand and offer his apologies after hitting the 44-year-old leg-spinning great, captaining the World XI, first ball.

Warne, batting at the end of the innings, went on to face four more deliveries as his side amassed 293 for seven in their 50 overs. India's Yuvraj Singh top-scored with 132.

"Terrible news for #teamshane - it seems their skipper @ShaneWarne has a suspected broken hand and won't field," Lord's said on their official Twitter account.

The MCC are being captained by former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

The match is being staged as a special celebration of the bicentenary of Lord's. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)