KIMBERLEY, South Africa A brilliant undefeated innings of 145 from Kane Williamson propelled New Zealand to 279 for eight after a slow start in the second one-day international against South Africa on Tuesday.

The Black Caps, who won the first game of the three-match series, were asked to bat first by South African captain Faf du Plessis and lost two early wickets after failing to score in the first three overs.

However, a partnership of 127 between Williamson and Grant Elliott (48) changed the momentum of the innings and, despite a middle-order collapse, the hosts will face a target of 280 from their 50 overs.

Earlier, Martin Guptill was dismissed for his second consecutive duck when he fell in the third over to Rory Kleinveldt.

