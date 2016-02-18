Australia's James Pattinson appeals successfully for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (not in picture) during the fourth day of the third cricket test match at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

CHRISTCHURCH James Pattinson has been recalled to Australia' starting side for the second test against New Zealand on Saturday, replacing his injured Victorian team mate Peter Siddle.

Pattinson missed the innings and 52 run first test victory in Wellington as he recovered from shin soreness that kept him out of Australia's domestic Twenty20 competition last month.

"Patto obviously wasn't right that first test match, and he's been working hard since," captain Steve Smith told reporters at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

"He's bowled a lot in the nets and we're all confident he'll get through this next test match and hopefully he can have a big impact for us.

"I think he had three or four sessions and bowled with good pace. Hopefully he can do some of the same this week and it looks like the conditions are going to suit him nicely."

Siddle was sidelined with a back injury for much of New Zealand's second innings at Wellington's Basin Reserve and bowled just eight overs on the third day before he spent the fourth day patrolling the boundary.

The rest of the side remained unchanged from the Basin Reserve, giving Jackson Bird a second opportunity after he struggled for rhythm in the first innings.

Bird tightened up in the second innings when he had figures of 1-51 from 19 overs, earning praise from coach Darren Lehmann after the match and Smith on Friday.

"For him it's just about keeping it simple and doing what he does well," Smith added. "It was his first game back for a little while, he was a little bit nervous. I think he did get better as the game went on.

"I'm sure he'll come out all guns blazing and if he does get the ball in the right areas he'll get a lot of assistance out of that wicket."

Smith said the pitch was still green and damp, though he was unsure as to how quickly it would dry out.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson had said after the first test that he hoped for a pitch that offered more seam assistance for longer after Australia had the best of the bowling conditions in Wellington reducing the hosts to 51-5 inside 12 overs.

The pitch then browned off considerably.

Australia team: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird.

