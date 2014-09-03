New Zealand cricket team coach Mike Hesson reacts as he hits balls during catching practice at a team training session at the University Oval in Dunedin March 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

WELLINGTON Mike Hesson has extended his contract as New Zealand's head coach by another two years and will continue until April 2017, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old, who took charge of the team in July 2012, was originally contracted until next year's World Cup, to be jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

"It's a really exciting time for the sport with the world cup at home, our senior players performing well and a promising group of youngsters who are all fighting for world cup spots," Hesson, who has also coached Kenya in the past, said in a NZC statement.

Under Hesson, New Zealand won their last three test series - against West Indies and India at home and also an away series in the Caribbean.

"It's great news for the players and for the sport to have consistency in this role for our flagship team for nearly five years," NZC chief executive David White said.

"How the team performed at home over the summer against both the West Indies and India showed that both Mike and (captain) Brendon (McCullum) have built a side capable of knocking over anyone on their day," White added.

