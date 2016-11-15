WELLINGTON New Zealand have confirmed Shane Jurgensen as full-time bowling coach through to the 2019 World Cup after employing the Australian on an interim basis since February.

The former Bangladesh coach will have his second stint in the role, having been the Black Caps' bowling coach from 2008-10.

"Shane's been impressive with the structure he's brought to the bowling unit and we're pleased to be able to lock him into a long-term contract," head coach Mike Hesson said in a media release on Tuesday.

"His knowledge of all conditions and his overall experience has been evident during his time with us."

New Zealand open their two-test series against Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)