WELLINGTON Former New Zealand cricket captain Martin Crowe has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 53.

"Yes it is unfortunately true, he has died," a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said on Thursday, confirming an earlier statement from Crowe's family.

Widely regarded as New Zealand's finest batsman, Crowe played 77 tests from 1982-1995 and scored 5,444 runs at an average of 45.36.

The elegant right-hander also scored 4,704 runs at an average of 38.55 in one-day internationals.

Crowe was initially diagnosed with follicular lymphoma in 2012 but the disease went into remission.

In September 2014, Crowe said a new, more aggressive form of the disease, double-hit lymphoma, had developed and he had been told only five percent survive more than 12 months.

His death was keenly felt in cricketing circles with an outpouring of tributes flowing on social media.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Martin Crowe this morning. An inspiration to me and so many others. One of our true greats," former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming wrote on Twitter.

Cricket Wellington, one of the three first class teams Crowe played for in New Zealand, described him as "a genius, true legend of the game", while former Indian legspinner Anil Kumble called him a cricketing icon.

