Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
WELLINGTON Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
The toss was scheduled for 10:30am (2130 GMT), but rain overnight and into the morning delayed the start with the umpires due to make a pitch inspection at 10:45.
Rain is forecast for the Hamilton area for every day of the match, which New Zealand must win to level the series after South Africa won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.
The first test in Dunedin ended in a draw with the entire final day washed out.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.