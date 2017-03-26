WELLINGTON South Africa were dismissed for 314 in their first innings of the third test against New Zealand after tea on the rain-affected second day at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Kagiso Rabada was last man out for 34 while Morne Morkel was left nine not out as the hosts wrapped up the innings about 30 minutes after play resumed following an almost two-hour rain delay that washed out most of the middle session.

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series having won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)