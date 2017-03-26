Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
WELLINGTON South Africa were dismissed for 314 in their first innings of the third test against New Zealand after tea on the rain-affected second day at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.
Kagiso Rabada was last man out for 34 while Morne Morkel was left nine not out as the hosts wrapped up the innings about 30 minutes after play resumed following an almost two-hour rain delay that washed out most of the middle session.
South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series having won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.