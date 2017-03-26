WELLINGTON, March 27 Overnight rain delayed the start of the third day's play in the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Monday.

Umpires Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker made an inspection at the scheduled start time of 10:30 a.m. (2130 GMT) but determined parts of the outfield were still too wet to start play.

New Zealand resume on 67 without loss with Tom Latham on 42 and Jeet Raval 25 in response to South Africa's 314.

South Africa lead the series 1-0 having won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets. The first test in Dunedin ended in a draw with the entire final day washed out. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)