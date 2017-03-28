WELLINGTON, March 29 Heavy overnight rain delayed the start of play on the final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Play had been scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. (2130 GMT) but the covers remained on the wicket block with large pools of water still evident on the outfield.

Further rain showers are forecast for the rest of the day.

New Zealand are in a strong position to win the game having reduced South Africa to 80 for five in their second innings and still needing another 95 runs to make the hosts bat again.

South Africa lead the series 1-0 having won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.

The rain-hit first test in Dunedin ended in a draw. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis)