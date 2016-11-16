Nov 17 Heavy rain delayed the start of the first cricket test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

Ground staff said they would need about two hours to prepare the venue once the rain stopped, although New Zealand's MetService has forecast continuous showers all day.

The weather is expected to clear on Friday and remain fine for the remainder of the match.

A massive earthquake that jolted central New Zealand on Monday has taken some of the focus off the beginning of the host country's test cricket season.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson is making his home bow as captain having succeeded Brendon McCullum, who retired from international cricket following the test against Australia on the same ground in February.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Toby Davis)