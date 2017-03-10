WELLINGTON, March 10 The first test between New Zealand and South Africa has been delayed due to an alarm going off in the main grandstand, forcing an evacuation of the entire venue.

The alarm started going off at University Oval in Dunedin after tea on the third day with South Africa 14 for one in their second innings, still 19 runs behind New Zealand's 341.

The main stand, which houses the changing rooms, was being evacuated before an announcement was made that the entire venue had to be evacuated, causing confusion amongst the players and crowd.

Hashim Amla was on nine, while Dean Elgar was five not out when play was stopped. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)