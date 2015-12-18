New Zealand continued the impetus built late on the opening day as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 292 on the second morning of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The hosts took three late wickets for five runs on Friday before rain forced the players off with the visitors on 264 for seven.

New Zealand then snapped up the final three wickets on Saturday, sparked by the loss of Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

Mathews, who resumed on 63 and was the key to his team's bid to push past 300, brought up 4,000 test runs with a single off Tim Southee from the second delivery of the day before being well caught for 77 by third slip Tom Latham off the same bowler.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Tony Jimenez)