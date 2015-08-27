A duck flaps its wings as it walks on the outfield during a rain delay on the final day of the second test between England and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington March 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

WELLINGTON Wellington's Basin Reserve will stage its first one-day international in 10 years when New Zealand host Pakistan in the coming home summer.

The 11,000-capacity ground will kick off a three-match ODI series against Pakistan on Jan. 25 before hosting Australia in the opener of a two-test series in February.

New Zealand will play most of its summer schedule at smaller boutique grounds scattered around the country after its successful co-hosting of the World Cup earlier this year.

"On the back of the CWC (World Cup), we've taken a regional approach to the allocation of international venues, working closely with local and regional councils as well as with our major and district Associations and venue authorities," New Zealand Cricket CEO Dave White said in a statement on Thursday.

"I've been delighted with the contribution made, and enthusiasm shown by all stakeholders and the result has been a very positive one for cricket fans in this country."

The summer kicks off with the first of two tests in Dunedin from Dec. 10 against Sri Lanka, with Hamilton to host the second from Dec. 18.

Limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia follow from Dec. 26 through January with a two-test series against the Australians kicking off at the Basin Reserve from Feb. 12.

The second Australia test starts Feb. 20 in Christchurch.

Wellington could also play host to New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's 100th consecutive test should he be fit.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)