WELLINGTON New Zealand batsman Colin Munro has been rewarded for his strong Twenty20 form by being included in the one-day squad for the three-match series against Pakistan, while Ross Taylor has been ruled out with a side strain.

Munro belted the second-fastest Twenty20 international half century against Sri Lanka from 14 balls earlier this month then followed that up with 56 in the first match against Pakistan.

"Colin was impressive with the bat during the recent Twenty20 series, but he's also selected on his ability to give us another option with the ball," coach Mike Hesson said in a statement.

Taylor was forced to retire hurt while batting in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Wellington on Friday.

He was diagnosed with a left oblique strain and ruled out of both one day series against Pakistan and Australia. He has been released to begin rehabilitation in the hope he will be fit for the two tests against Australia.

Test wicketkeeper BJ Watling has also returned to the one-day side for the final two matches of the Pakistan series, with Luke Ronchi stepping aside after the first game on his home pitch at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Monday.

"We've talked about the importance of creating depth in all positions and bringing BJ into the side for the second and third ODI will give him some time against the white ball," Hesson added.

"It also gives Luke a week off ahead of a busy upcoming schedule."

Captain Brendon McCullum will be available for the third one-day international in Auckland on Jan. 31 as he continues to recover from a back injury. McCullum will retire after the Australia series next month.

Mitchell Santner is the only specialist spin-bowling option with batting all-rounders Corey Anderson and Grant Elliott to provide flexibility in the middle order.

"It gives Mitch Santner more responsibility as he'll likely be asked to bowl more overs, which will be a good opportunity for his development," Hesson said.

"Obviously Grant and Corey are also options for us with the ball, so we feel like we've got out bases covered."

New Zealand: Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Grant Elliott, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (first two ODIs), Brendon McCullum (third ODI), Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Luke Ronchi (first ODI), Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (second and third ODI), Kane Williamson.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)