Dec 14 Neil Wagner and Mitchell Santner benefited from two brain explosions by Sri Lanka's top batsmen as New Zealand pushed within four wickets of winning the first test in Dunedin at lunch on the fifth day on Monday.

The visitors were 224 for six, still 181 runs from their victory target of 405, with Milinda Siriwardana on 18 and Rangana Herath yet to score at University Oval.

Sri Lanka's batsmen had looked comfortable in the extended first session before Angelo Mathews failed to play a shot and was bowled for 25 by Wagner.

Dinesh Chandimal also failed to play a shot to a Santner delivery and was trapped lbw for 58.

Chandimal, who scored 83 in Sri Lanka's first innings, called for a review but the technology showed the delivery would have hit off-stump.

The pair, who had put on 56 runs, were both dismissed with the score on 165.

Sri Lanka had resumed on 109-3 and needed to score 296 further runs from 98 overs to achieve the fourth-highest successful run chase in tests.

Chandimal had resumed on 31, while Mathews joined his wicketkeeper on Monday after rain and hail halted play on Sunday before he could make it to the crease.

Neither looked troubled on the benign pitch and with Trent Boult and Tim Southee not able to get the older ball to reverse, captain Brendon McCullum was forced to go into a holding pattern and attempt to force an error rather than attack the batsmen.

Chandimal brought up his 10th test half-century when he pulled a short ball from Doug Bracewell down to fine leg for a single, though he was not able to fully capitalise as both he and his captain fell shortly after the drinks break.

Wagner also trapped Siriwardana in front for one when the ball hit his back leg on the full, though the batsman was recalled after successfully reviewing the decision.

Kithuruwan Vithanage also reviewed a leg before decision to Southee but the tracking technology showed the ball hitting the top of the stumps and he was out for a counter-attacking 38.

