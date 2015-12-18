* Mathews passes 4000 career test runs

* Sri Lanka fail to reach 300 again (Updates at lunch)

Dec 19 Martin Guptill continued to feast on Sri Lanka's bowling attack as he dominated New Zealand's opening partnership to take the home side to 61 without loss at lunch on the second day of the second test in Hamilton on Saturday.

Guptill, who scored 156 and 46 in the first test in Dunedin, was on 39 at lunch with Tom Latham on 21 after the hosts had bowled Sri Lanka out for 292 earlier in the extended session.

It was the third successive innings the visitors have failed to pass 300 runs.

New Zealand had taken three late wickets for five runs on Friday before rain forced the players off with the visitors on 264 for seven.

The hosts then snapped up the final three wickets within the space of eight runs on Saturday, sparked by the loss of Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

Mathews, who resumed on 63, brought up 4,000 test runs with a single off Tim Southee from the second delivery of the day before being well caught for 77 by third slip Latham off the same bowler.

Doug Bracewell and Neil Wagner then mopped up the final two wickets with Suranga Lakmal (four) and Dushmantha Chameera (four) dismissed in quick succession.

New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series by 122 runs.

