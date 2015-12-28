Dec 28 Martin Guptill flirted with a world record then had to settle for a New Zealand one as he demolished Sri Lanka's bowling to guide his side to a comprehensive 10-wicket victory in the second one-day international in Christchurch on Monday.

Guptill, who had moved to 46 off 13 balls, had AB de Villiers' record of 16 balls for a half century in his sights before two yorkers from Nuwan Kulasekara ended the bid.

He brought up his 50 off 17 balls, with five boundaries and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down Sri Lanka's 117 off just 8.2 overs.

Guptill ended on 93 not out, from 30 balls, while Tom Latham was on 17 as the hosts finished on 118 without loss to achieve victory before the scheduled lunch break.

Sri Lanka's senior players, urged by coach Jerome Jaryatane to step up against New Zealand, again failed against a pace bowling attack without the express speed of Adam Milne.

Despite a more aggressive start than the previous match on the same pitch two days ago, none of the top-six batsmen scored more than 17. All-rounder Nuwan Kulasekara top-scored with 19.

Matt Henry finished with 4-33 for the hosts as they took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

