WELLINGTON Feb 14 Adam Voges scored his second test double-century as Australia hammered home their advantage at lunch on the third day of the first test on Sunday, with New Zealand 1-0 in reply to the visitors' mammoth first innings of 562.

Australia were dismissed about 15 minutes before the lunch break, with Voges the last man out for 239. Australia held a lead of 379 runs.

New Zealand were forced to face one over from Josh Hazlewood, which Tom Latham and Martin Guptill safely negotiated, with Latham taking a single off the fourth ball.

Voges had earlier brought up his double century by lofting Mark Craig to the mid-wicket fence for his 28th boundary shortly before the drinks break. He became the fourth caught and bowled dismissal of Australia's innings when he hit the ball back to the off-spinner.

The late-blooming Voges, who was 35 when he made his debut in the Caribbean last June, has scored 1,267 runs in a bountiful test career to date, boasting an average of 97.46.

The visitors resumed on Sunday on 463-6 with Voges on 176 and Peter Siddle 29 not out.

The pair added 31 runs before Doug Bracewell, who had bowled Voges for seven late on the first day only to be wrongly called for a no-ball, finally got some reward for his effort.

The 25-year-old had Siddle caught at mid on by Corey Anderson just short of his third test half-century for 49 to break a 99-run seventh-wicket partnership.

He then had Hazlewood caught at short cover by Tim Southee for eight, before Anderson produced a brilliant caught and bowled to dismiss Nathan Lyon for three.

New Zealand need to bat until at least the end of the fourth day on Monday to have any chance of saving the match, though a pitch favouring the batsmen and their past record at the Basin Reserve should provide local fans with some hope.

In their last two matches at the Wellington ground, they conceded large first innings leads before scoring 680-8 to save a test against India two years ago and 524-5 to set up a win last year against Sri Lanka.

The second match of the two-test series is in Christchurch from Feb. 20.

