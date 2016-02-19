Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 19 Factbox for the first test between New Zealand and Australia, which starts in Christchurch on Saturday:
MATCH FACTS
Feb. 20-24 (day match, 2130 GMT start)
Hagley Oval (capacity 12,000)
Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka), Richard Kettleborough (England)
Third umpire: Richard Illingworth (England)
Match referee: Chris Broad (England)
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (8)
New Zealand (likely): Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 2
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (1)
Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (7)
Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 56
New Zealand wins: 8
Australia wins: 30
Draws: 18
PREVIOUS CHRISTCHURCH TESTS (at Lancaster Park)
1974 New Zealand won by five wickets
1977 Match drawn
1982 Australia won by eight wickets
1986 Match drawn
1993 Australia won by an innings and 60 runs
2005 Australia won by nine wickets (Editing by John O'Brien)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.