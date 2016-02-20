CHRISTCHURCH Feb 21 Joe Burns benefited from the decision review system to record his fourth test half-century as Australia reached 151 for two at lunch on day two of the second test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Burns, who was given out caught behind while on 35, immediately asked for a review, indicating the short delivery from Matt Henry had brushed his forearm and not his gloves as initially thought.

Television replays showed he was right and the decision was overturned to allow Burns to move to 78, while captain Steve Smith was on 37 as the hosts reduced their deficit on New Zealand's first innings of 370 to 219 runs.

The visitors, 1-0 up in the two-match series, had resumed on 57 for one with Burns 27 not out and Usman Khawaja on 18.

Khawaja moved to 24 before nicking a good delivery from Trent Boult that just moved away and he was well caught low down by New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum at first slip.

The left-hander's wicket was the only success for the hosts, who had said after the first day's play they expected more assistance from the Hagley Oval pitch.

Smith, however, made the most of the full deliveries that moved little through the air and off the wicket, hitting through the arc between mid-off and cover for 25 of his first 31 runs on a cloudless day in Christchurch.

McCullum asked left-arm seamer Neil Wagner to mount a short-pitched attack but Smith and Burns went to lunch with an unbroken 84-run partnership.

New Zealand's first innings was anchored by a superb counter-attack led by McCullum, who blasted the fastest test century from 54 balls on Saturday.

Playing his 101st and final test, McCullum scored 145 while Corey Anderson (72) and BJ Watling (58) added half-centuries after the hosts were reduced to 32 for three within 20 overs. (Editing by Ian Ransom)