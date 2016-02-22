CHRISTCHURCH Feb 23 Kane Williamson was in sight of his 14th test century as he combined with Corey Anderson to give New Zealand a slender lead over Australia on the fourth day of the second test.

Williamson was on 89 at lunch on Tuesday with Anderson on 35 as the pair took the hosts to 197 for four in their second innings, a lead of 62 runs.

Australia hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and need only a draw from the game at Hagley Oval to reclaim the number one ranking in test cricket, though they are in a strong position to win the Christchurch match.

Williamson and Anderson were brought together late on Monday with their side in desperate trouble at 105 for four and still 30 runs shy of making Australia bat again after the visitors had been bowled out for 505 in their first innings.

The pair saw New Zealand through to the close at 121 for four and resumed on Tuesday with Williamson on 45 and Anderson on nine and were immediately put under pressure from the visitors' bowlers in cloudy and cool conditions.

Williamson was given out when struck in front from a Josh Hazlewood delivery on 54 but immediately asked for a review and replays showed he got a thick inside edge onto his pads.

Anderson also survived a television replay after he was given not out for an lbw shout from James Pattinson, with Australia skipper Steve Smith asking for a review.

The replay showed Anderson also got an edge onto his pad.

The 25-year-old was then dropped by Mitchell Marsh in the gully off Pattinson three balls later, with the ball continuing to the third man boundary.

Williamson was dropped at short leg by Joe Burns on 56, again off Pattinson, and while the Australian field gave several more shouts of 'catch it' none were as close as the two chances offered.

Smith used his second review on another lbw shout against Williamson from Hazlewood when the right hander was on 88 just before lunch.

Television replays showed Williamson got another inside edge onto his pads but Smith and Hazlewood confronted umpire Ranmore Martinesz after the final decision. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)