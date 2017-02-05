Feb 5 Trent Boult grabbed his second five-wicket haul in one-day cricket as New Zealand completed a tense 24-run win over Australia in Hamilton on Sunday to regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy by completing a 2-0 series victory.

Boult finished with 6-33 as Australia were dismissed for 257 on the final ball of the 47th over, chasing New Zealand's 281 for nine, which had been considered about 30-runs short of a winning target at Seddon Park.

Ross Taylor had scored his 16th one-day century for the hosts, while Dean Brownlie scored 63 in his first ODI innings in more than two years.

Captain Aaron Finch (56) and Travis Head (53) had put Australia on track for a series-levelling victory but the visitors lost clumps of wickets after good partnerships before Boult returned to run through the tail.

New Zealand won the first game at Eden Park by six runs, while the second in Napier on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to an unsafe outfield following rain.

Marcus Stoinis, whose 146 not out in the first game almost singlehandedly clinched victory for Australia, was the key wicket again on Sunday, being well set on 42 and his side on 198-6 in the 40th over.

The 27-year-old, however, did not quite get hold of a flighted delivery from left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and only succeeded in holing out to Jimmy Neesham at long on.

Pat Cummins (27) and Mitchell Starc (29 not out) then threatened to get the visitors home with a 51-run partnership in five overs, before Boult struck and took three wickets.

Earlier, Taylor had made a lightning start to his innings, with the right hander on four when Brownlie reached 40. Taylor then beat Brownlie to the half century mark, racing to the milestone from 44 deliveries with eight boundaries.

The recalled Brownlie brought up his maiden half century shortly after with an on-drive off Starc.

Brownlie's dismissal sparked a middle order collapse with Neil Broom (8), Colin Munro (3) and Jimmy Neesham (1) all dismissed within 11 runs as the hosts slumped to 209-6 in the 41st over.

Taylor, who had slowed his scoring as wickets fell at the other end, brought up his century with a thick edge to third man for his 12th boundary before he became James Faulkner's third wicket of the innings.

Santner provided a valuable 38 runs at the end of the innings, which included two fours and a six from the final three deliveries after Starc had bowled Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson with the first two of the 50th over. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Napier; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)