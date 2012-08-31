Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore on Friday.
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat.
New Zealand first innings
M. Guptill c Gambhir b Ojha 53
B. McCullum lbw b Zaheer 0
K. Williamson lbw b Ojha 17
R. Taylor not out 112
D. Flynn lbw b Ashwin 33
J. Franklin c Raina b Ojha 8
K. van Wyk not out 7
Extras (b-2, lb-8) 10
Total (five wickets; 59 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-63 3-89 4-196 5-215
To bat: D. Bracewell, J. Patel, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling (to date): Ojha 17-6-67-3, Zaheer 15-2-59-1, Yadav 10-1-52-0, Ashwin 17-5-52-1
